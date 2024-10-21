iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,511,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,507 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

