iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 170,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 101,776 shares.The stock last traded at $69.62 and had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

