iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

