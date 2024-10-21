iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,242. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.