Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.0 %

JACK traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,295. The company has a market capitalization of $879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

