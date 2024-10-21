James Hambro & Partners LLP Has $88.18 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.7% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $88,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.43 on Monday, hitting $239.67. 426,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,070. The company has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

