JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62.64 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $960.85 million and approximately $62.64 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

