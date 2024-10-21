JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Cut by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,314,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 663,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 247,550 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 1,231,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,733. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
