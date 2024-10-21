Kennedy Investment Group Sells 22,794 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the period. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust comprises about 1.1% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 151,762 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $814,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IIM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

