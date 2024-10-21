Kennedy Investment Group Sells 41 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kennedy Investment Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,827. The company has a market capitalization of $431.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.