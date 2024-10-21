Kennedy Investment Group Sells 64 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kennedy Investment Group lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 121,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

