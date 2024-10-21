KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on BKV (NYSE:BKV)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

BKV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

BKV stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. BKV has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

In other BKV news, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $275,994. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Rita Valois purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,994. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

