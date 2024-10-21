Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

CGW stock opened at $60.61 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

