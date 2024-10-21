Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ST opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

