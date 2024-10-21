Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $31,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 796.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 981,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 871,732 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 598,695 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $6,347,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.