Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $655.12. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.26 and a 12-month high of $766.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.