Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,583.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $38.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $533.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

