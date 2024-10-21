Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

