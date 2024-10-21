Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 912 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

