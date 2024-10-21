KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Shares Bought by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEMX. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 158,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 131,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 401,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Price Performance

KEMX stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $31.08. 2,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.