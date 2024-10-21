Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 23708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHNGY. Citigroup raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

