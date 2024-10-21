LandWolf (SOL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.19 Million (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and $101,736.74 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.00256796 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL) launched on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,837,949 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,838,140.172087. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00208168 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $88,380.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

