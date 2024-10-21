Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Lavoro Stock Performance

About Lavoro

Shares of LVRO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289. Lavoro has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

