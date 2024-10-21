Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lavoro in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lavoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Stock Performance
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.