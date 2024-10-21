Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by LB Partners LLC

LB Partners LLC lessened its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,947 shares during the quarter. Liquidia accounts for 1.7% of LB Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LB Partners LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 486,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,993.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,858 shares of company stock worth $228,724. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

