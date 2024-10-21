Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.17 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $138.51 million and $3.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,774,692 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

