Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $21,008,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,728.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,755 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.00. 317,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,601. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.90 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

