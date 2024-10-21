Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $84,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.8% of Livelsberger Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

