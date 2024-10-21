Livelsberger Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 249,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

