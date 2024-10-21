MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.89.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
