Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $536.17. 2,173,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,367. The company has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

