Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 28 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $9.69 on Monday, reaching $908.28. 560,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $921.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.23 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

