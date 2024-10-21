Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,047,000 after purchasing an additional 259,417 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 687,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 288,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 617,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,630 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

