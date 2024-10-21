Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 681,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

