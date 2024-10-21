Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,775. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

