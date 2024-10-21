Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $311,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,137 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 909,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,514. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $232.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.