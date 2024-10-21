MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $594.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.99 and its 200-day moving average is $584.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.