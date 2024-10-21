MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after acquiring an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $14,381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 269,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.21. 104,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

