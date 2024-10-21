MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.74. 23,968,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,525,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.