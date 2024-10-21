McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

