McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $4,992,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $223.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

