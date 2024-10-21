Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 90561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Merit Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.
