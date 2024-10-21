Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,735.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 68,965 shares of company stock valued at $125,605 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 293,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 105,301.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 185,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

