Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,751,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 36.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

