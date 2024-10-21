Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Merus by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,751,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 36.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Trading Up 1.8 %

MRUS stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.11. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 476.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

