MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 470,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 651,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.82.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
