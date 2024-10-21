Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.94. 1,102,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

