Mizuho Begins Coverage on BKV (NYSE:BKV)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s previous close.

BKV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on BKV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BKV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get BKV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BKV opened at $18.45 on Monday. BKV has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,932. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $275,994. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300 over the last 90 days.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.