Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG) versus Brady (NYSE:BRC) Financial Comparison

Multi Ways (NYSE:MWG – Get Free Report) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Multi Ways and Brady”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Multi Ways $36.02 million 0.23 $1.79 million N/A N/A Brady $1.34 billion 2.69 $197.21 million $3.92 19.38

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Multi Ways.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Multi Ways has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Multi Ways and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Multi Ways 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brady has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Multi Ways.

Profitability

This table compares Multi Ways and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Multi Ways N/A N/A N/A Brady 14.70% 19.84% 14.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Multi Ways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats Multi Ways on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Multi Ways

Multi Ways Holdings Limited supplies a range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the supplying and rental of new and used heavy construction equipment in the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries. It offers earth-moving equipment, such as bulldozers, off-terrain dump trucks, excavators, and wheel loaders; material-handling equipment, such as crawler cranes, rough terrain cranes, scissor lifts, forklifts, boom-lifts, and telescopic handlers; road-building equipment comprising motor graders, vibrating compactors, asphalt finishers, skid loaders, backhoe loaders, hand rollers, and mini excavators; and air compressors, generators, lighting towers, and welding machines. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore. Multi Ways Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of MWE Investments Limited.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

