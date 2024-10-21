Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NTZ opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
