Navcoin Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $56,623.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

