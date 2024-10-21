NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.81

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.81 or 0.00007117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and $263.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,345,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,702,383 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,255,199 with 1,215,611,906 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.01237124 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $226,472,747.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

